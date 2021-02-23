A company that destroys the lands of endangered species

Cowansville was found guilty of destroying nests of coastal swallows, an endangered species of wildlife, during construction.

Pete People Terre Sable et Gravier Inc. Last Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two felonies under the Endangered Species Act during a hearing in Granby Court. Consequently, the company will have to pay a fine of $ 15,000 which will be paid to the Canadian government’s Environmental Damage Fund.

Environmental and Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers in Canada, Environment and Climate Change, visited quarries and sand pits in the Istry region on June 5, 2019 to conduct inspections regarding bank ingestion, we learned in a press release from the government agency.

Noting that there were two nesting sites for threatened birds near the site of the violating company, customers warned it not to disturb the animals and their nests.

Upon their return on July 31, officers discovered that the two sites, one of which was operational in June, had been destroyed by heavy machinery.

Over the past 40 years, 98% of the Canadian swallow population has disappeared. The animal was added to the endangered species list under the Endangered Species Act on November 2, 2017.