Forza Horizon 5 is designed for Xbox Game Pass.

Not only is the launch enough, but Microsoft is already building its games with Xbox Game Pass as the cornerstone behind gamers. Forza Horizon 5 is an impressive game as we told you after testing it over the past few days, but it’s also a title that has all the ingredients to become the flagship of Xbox Game Pass at the end of the year. Infinite aura.

In a recent interview with Press Start Australia, Mark Brown, Creative Director of Forza Horizon 5, explained how they worked to develop the game to ensure that you have an Xbox Game Pass at all times, and that you are a player in the game. or not.

Forza Horizon 5 et Xbox Game Pass

There are some strange facts about the design of the Xbox Games Pass title. Nobody resells it, and even if they don’t install it, they still own it. Your game will always be represented by a small icon on the dashboard, which means it’s very easy to go back to it. If anyone in your group plays it, all their friends on Xbox Game Pass have it, too. If you have social features that encourage people to say “let’s play”. In co-op mode, your game will be powerful on Xbox Game Pass.

With nothing left, Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox and PC on November 9, and as you already know, it will launch through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.