The G20 arrives at COP26 with only a half-disguised agreement COP26 – Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

A statement that goes slightly beyond the Paris Agreement on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, with a commitment to stop subsidizing coal-fired power plants abroad. But there is no clear history of phasing out coal or fossil fuels or achieving carbon neutrality.

If the G20 is a dress rehearsal for COP26, then world leaders have missed out on the experience. Quote from:Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of Greenpeace International

Ms. Morgan deplores the G20 Final Communiqué Weak, lacking in ambition and vision . All we saw were half-measures, not concrete actions said Frederic Roeder, Vice President of the Global Citizen Program.

We are committed to keeping the 1.5°C target within reach For his part, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed in a closing speech to the G20 Summit, which his country presided over this year. We are proud of these results, but we must keep in mind that this is only the beginning.

Mario Draghi is the Prime Minister of Italy. Photo: Reuters / Yara Nardi

After their Romanian summit, the G20 leaders will depart directly for Glasgow, Scotland, where the United Nations Climate Conference opens on Sunday, a two-week meeting considered crucial to humanity’s future.

And the signal that would have sent this group, which brings together the major advanced economies (EU, US, Canada and Japan), as well as large emerging countries such as China, Russia, India and Brazil, was ‘more likely’. These countries account for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

they can Make success or bury hope in keeping the 1.5°C target within reach Alok Sharma, President of COP26, which will host more than 120 world leaders in Glasgow on Monday, commented.

The purpose of the Paris Agreement

The final statement of the G20, negotiated overnight from Saturday to Sunday, reaffirms the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, namely: Keep the average temperature rise well below 2°C and continue efforts to limit 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels .

But he insists, adding: To maintain [l’objectif de] 1.5°C within the range will require targeted and effective actions and commitments from all countries . either a stronger language That in 2015, two sources involved in the negotiations told AFP.

G20 members pledge to stop subsidizing coal-fired power plants abroad. Photo: Getty Images / zhongguo

The G20 countries also agreed to finish International public financing for new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2021 . On the other hand, it does not give a target to give up coal at the national level.

Many countries, especially emerging countries, are still highly dependent on this energy source for electricity production, especially in the current context of the global energy crisis.

There is no set date for achieving carbon neutrality. You only recall the G20 mid century . A horizon that is less accurate than that of 2050, which the Italian presidency seeks in particular, But it is very important, given the diversity of the countries participating in the G20 According to the French presidency. China in particular has only so far committed to 2060.

take a turn

COP26 is The last and best hope Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, Alok Sharma said at the opening of this conference on Sunday in Scotland.

Alok Sharma is the President of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Reuters

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Climate change did not take a vacation. All lights are red on the climate dashboard , he added.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Sunday that the seven years from 2015 to 2021 will be the hottest on record, describing the entry of the global climate into unknown ground .

This annual report on the state of the climate It reveals that our planet is changing before our eyes and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow It represents a decisive turning point for humanity as well as for the planet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented in a statement.

The Pope, well aware of environmental issues, called for his part Sunday to pray for the success of the 26th session of his windows in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.