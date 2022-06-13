Four full-size iPhone models

On YouTube channel Modernization It appears as an English-speaking reference in Apple News. In a recently published new content, its creator decided to show us what future smartphones of the Apple brand should look like. It is not surprising to find the same quartet that has been making headlines for several months now.

In terms of dimensions, customers therefore have to choose between two different shapes: 6.1 or 6.7 inches. Each will be available in two different versions, including a Pro version sealed not only with three image sensors on the back but also LiDAR for apps that use augmented reality. A privacy that developers will then be able to take advantage of, in particular thanks to the RoomPlan API unveiled at WWDC, which allows scanning rooms in 3D and in real time.

What is the performance of the iPhone 14?

In all likelihood, the iPhone 14 set will be powered by a Property Wizard Compiled by TSMC. However, it is rumored that this device will only get slightly higher power than that of the iPhone 13, Either because the recent improvements to iOS 16 are already making a difference or because the subcontractors aren’t ready yet.

Design and Communication

In terms of connections, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro should have a Bluetooth chip and Wi-Fi as well as a 5G modem like their predecessors. We do not know whether the autonomy will be extended, but recharging should always take place through a plug Lightning. Europe has just adopted a law to prevent the commercialization of this proprietary port in favor of USB-C, but the text will take time before it is implemented by all manufacturers.

As for appearance, The notch will probably disappear on the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 ″) and on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7). Alternatively, buyers will find the “punch + pill” binary for a better full-screen experience. Finally, a final design change will be made with the rear camera, which, due to lens adjustments, will be thicker than today.

