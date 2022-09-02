Regulatory role of Hfq protein, a bacterial protein specifically found in Escherichia coli (Escherichia coli, also called colibacillus or Escherichia coli, is a bacteria…), is primarily attributed to its function as an RNA chaperone, facilitating interactions between RNAs. The protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule consisting of one or more…) It also participates in the structuring and compression of DNA.

Extensive international cooperation has been studied by various techniques of photographer and spectroscopy, in particular on Synchrotron, and compounds of the amyloid protein Hfq and single-stranded DNA. Thus it is clear that Hfq protein can play a role in genetic recombination and repetition.

Hfq protein is a bacterial regulator involved in many aspects of Metabolism Nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), which give it many important physiological roles. Among these multiple functions, it is necessary to repeat phage Qβ, RNA virus Single stranded positive, which infects bacteria such as Escherichia coli. Hfq . protein Organize It also efficiently translates mRNA and helps compact double-stranded DNA inside bacterial cells. But these functions need to be better explored and defined, especially patterns of interaction which can join Hfq protein and DNA (single or double stranded).

Two previous studies showed that the Hfq protein:

They form amyloid structures, such as those found in neurodegenerative diseases, and that these structures affect the integrity of the bacterial membrane.

– Participate in control of the DNA solution flow. It is in particular the amyloid (C-terminal) region of the Hfq protein that is involved in the response Mechanical The liquid compound, formation "Soft" heterogeneous solid.

These initial results were followed by a new structural study, which showed for the first time that the amyloid region of Hfq drastically alters the structure of single-stranded DNA through the formation of snail Parallel, causing alignment of the Hfq:DNA complex.

To get this result a Mix Experimental methodologies including spectroscopy (ring and linear dichroism on synchrotron and infrared) and molecular imaging (fluorescence and microscopy electron) to investigate interactions between Hfq and single-stranded DNA and the formed nucleoprotein complexes.



Different views of the molecular representation of the Hfq protein: the molecular surface of the N-terminal domain is shown in gray and Green color . Beta sheets (blue) and alpha helices (red) appear as a band in the monomer. Here the C-terminal amyloid region is missing due to an unknown structure.

The effect of the Hfq protein on the highlighted DNA has important implications for DNA replication and recombination. He lives.

Thus, single-stranded DNA-binding Hfq proteins play critical roles in many basic biological processes, including DNA replication and recombination. hereditary. Hfq is also a file actor Important to consider in bacterial chromosomal structure and gene expression control. to organize The possibility of reproduction and recombination, which can occur in all living cells.

