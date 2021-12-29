Four local matches postponed for the Canadian

The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed the next four games on Montreal soil to avoid being shown behind closed doors and, at the same time, lower incomes for the affected teams.

This was confirmed by the Batman circuit on Tuesday afternoon. The new measures only affect Canadian teams who have to deal with restrictions in terms of reception capacity. The Hab should play their games at the Bell Center behind closed doors, the Quebec government has been demanding for a few weeks.

In addition, the January 12 game against the Boston Bruins will now be played at TD Garden in place of the Bell Center.

Bleu-Blanc-Rouge’s next domestic encounters have been decided upon upon their return from the three-game series in the southern United States. The Canadian was scheduled to be visited by the Washington Capitals on January 4, the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 6, the Buffalo Sabers on January 8 and the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 10,

The National Hockey League said in a statement that nine games will be postponed and rescheduled “for later in the season when restrictions are eased or lifted.”

The Winnipeg Jets have seen three of their home games postponed, while the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Leafs will only be affected once at home. The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are the only two Canadian teams unaffected by these measures.

