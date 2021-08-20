Galerie de la Capitale: 40 years celebrated with nostalgia

Galeries de la Capitale is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Quebec City with a diverse program that will make us live in the 80s.

The shopping center opened on August 19, 1981. At that time, few people believed in the chances of success of exhibitions.

By acquiring a massive plot of 11 million square feet, businessman Marcel Adams was pursuing his vision of building a large shopping center in a semi-abandoned area that later became the Lebourgneuve district.

Not everyone agreed with his vision, but it ended up being right,” said Stefan Landry, general manager.

Skeptics confused

The opening day was one of the most memorable, and many Quebecers will remember.

“There are people who parked on the highway and crossed the Mediterranean on foot to get to the showrooms, because the parking lot was full,” says Mr. Landry.

When it opened, the mall housed nearly 200 businesses, including the three main businesses: The Bay, Eaton, and Woolco.

According to the General Manager, the celebrations are also an opportunity to remember partnerships as in the days of the North or with Opération Enfant Soleil and good marketing moves, especially with the arrival of Claudia Schiffer in 1997.

Méga Parc arrived seven years after the Galeries de la Capitale opened in 1988. By offering a mix of shopping and entertainment, Mr. Adams wanted to attract local customers and tourists.

Since 2013, the mall has been owned by the Oxford Real Estate Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Diverse programming

Over the past few years, at least $220 million has been invested in various renovations that have made it possible to return the floors to correct a pyrite problem, relocate the dining hall, renovate the Méga Parc and develop a gourmet showroom.

“It is important to thank the customers who have always supported us. We see grandparents, who experienced roller coaster and whirlpool when they were younger, come and have fun with their grandchildren. When we do assessment surveys, we always get very strong results among all of our properties in Canada,” continues Mr. Landry. proudly.

For 40 days, many activities will be offered to the residents to celebrate this event.

The full program is posted on the page Facebook from the mall.

According to Mr Landry, the resumption of activities in the context of the pandemic is beating expectations and traffic is on schedule.