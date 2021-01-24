Fourteenth Tom Brady Conference Final | Twice as much as Montana!

Tom Brady Diputera at 14e The conference finals are on Sunday as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Backers in Green Bay. Here are the top 13 firsts.

Miguel Bogold

2001, 2003 and 2004

John Muttern photo, AFP archive Drew Bledsoe and substitute Tom Brady were injured on the sidelines during a match against San Diego Chargers in Foxborough in October 2001

Unknown to the public, in his second year in the NFL, Brady replaced Drew Bledso when he was injured in September 2001. Against all odds, he had led the Patriots to the US Final before to get injured in that game. After neglecting ten points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots won 24-17 after Bledso replaced Brady in the second quarter. The Patriots missed the playoffs in 2002, but then defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-14, and those same Steelers, 41-27, after the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

2006 and 2007

PHOTO JIM MCISAAC, ARCHIVES AGENCE France-PRESSE Tom Brady, in 2007

For the first time in his career, Brady lost to a conference final in January 2007 (2006 season). The Patriots took the lead 21-3, but Peyton Manning orchestrated one of the coolest comebacks in history to advance to his first Super Bowl. Brady and the Patriots defeated 38-34 by Colts, and won another American title the following year after defeating Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers, 21-12, in Foxboro. However, Brady threw three objections at this meeting.

2011 and 2012

PHOTO JIM ROGASH, French press archive agency Tom Brady was dealt with by Ravens streak player Ray Lewis in Foxborough in January 2010.

From 2008 to 2010, Brady and the Patriots did not make it to the US Championship match. However, they did, for the next eight years, NFL scored. The first two of those eight finalists were played against the Baltimore Ravens at Foxboro. Bates won first place, 23-20, before losing second, 28-13. The Crows also eliminated the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the second round after the 2009 season.

2013, 2014 and 2015

PhotoDog Pens, French Press Archive In the American final against the Bronco, in Denver, January 19, 2014

After facing twice in the US Final when he was with the Colts, Brady played two more tournament matches at Manning when he played in Denver. The Broncos won their first two matches with ease, 26-16, but they needed all their energies to beat Brady in the second, with a 20-18 victory. So Manning won three of the four encounters between the two great quarter-finals in the conference final. Between their losses in Denver (2013 and 2015 seasons), the Patriots thrash the Colts, 45-7 (2014 season).

2016, 2017 and 2018

PHOTO JOE SARGENT, French press archive agency Against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in December 2017

Brady won his last three Conference Finals with the Patriots. For the third time in his career, he defeated Ben Rothlisberger and Stellers in the US Final, with a clear win 36-17 (2016 season). The following year, Jacksonville dreaded the Jaguars, who won 24-20 as Danny Amendula landed with less than three minutes to finish the fourth quarter. In his last conference with the Patriots, Brady defeated Patrick Mahoms and the President in overtime, 37-31, in Kansas City.

2020

PHOTO BRYNN ANDERSON, ARCHIVIED PRESSED PRESS On top of the pirate attack, Tom Brady will attempt to win his first National Final.

Brady has won 9 of her 13 US Finals and will attempt to win her debut at Nationale on Sunday. By participating in the 14the The conference final, will double its young star, Joe Montana, who is second in history with seven (six with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Presidents). Buccaneers and Packers will fight for the National Championship in Green Bay (3 PM), while Buffalo Bills and Chiefs will fight for the American in Kansas City (6:40 PM). The two winning teams will advance to the Super Bowl, which takes place on February 7th in Tampa Bay.