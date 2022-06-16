‘France will be on fire’: the weather announcer is changing the way he announces forecasts

It is clear that France will be on fire this week. We are suffocating! But who wants a score of 37 in June? This is madness!”

Mark Hay, weather presenter at BFMTV walked away from the usual framework and words he usually uses to warn the French of the extremely dangerous heat wave that will affect the country this week.

He made it clear on the news channel’s waves that he wanted to change his tone because the usual speech was no longer heard by the public.

“We have to change the way we talk about it because it doesn’t print. […] People need to realize that what is happening is just the tip of the iceberg. Summer is just the beginning, more heat waves and heat waves are possible and all of this is only going to get worse.”

He stresses that the goal is not to scare people, but to educate the population in a new way.

The heat wave in France should last until at least Saturday with its peak Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be 37 to 38 degrees in the southwest during the day. Temperatures will remain high even at night with around 28-29°C around midnight.

And on Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 42-43 degrees in the west and southwest of the country, records that can be broken.