Quebec improves ambulance schedules in Abitibe-Tmiscaming

According to the plan announced by the Minister of Health, Christian Dube, the schedules of paramedics will be adjusted by March 2023.

Amos gets the best news with a $1 million injection to convert 13,140 hours per year into clock mode, ensuring one or two teams are in the ambulance at all times.

For Malartic, Senneterre, Ville-Marie and Témiscaming, Quebec is choosing a hybrid formula, Core-Flex, which will now make it possible to have two eight-hour shifts a day given by paramedics in their car. The shift schedule remains eight hours.

Even if the announcement does not meet his demands 100%, the Mayor of Malatek, Martin Veron, considers it an important step forward.

He says we can’t be happy when there is progress. Still a great investment. We are taking a step to once fill our service with paramedics ready to respond 24 hours a day, as is the case almost everywhere in Quebec. We don’t get 100% of what we wanted and we’ll keep working to turn all those hours into full time.

decision to analyze

Disercom, for its part, will take the time to analyze Minister Dube’s announcement and its impact on its labor needs.

” We’ve been working at the end of faction schedules for years. We are pleased to see that we were finally heard and that we were right in our calculations with the Ministry. » – Quote from Frances Presboa, Communications and Government Relations Coordinator at Dessercom

“We won for all paramedics and all residents. Now it is a question of whether these Core-Flex schedules will really fit public services. We will analyze it and decide in due course.