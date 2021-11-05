Francois Legault’s office also warned Air Canada

Not only the Commissioner for Official Languages, but also Prime Minister Francois Legault’s office warned Air Canada earlier this week of the dangers associated with a speech given only in English.

• Read also: The monolingualism of the Air Canada CEO: “It’s an unacceptable situation,” Trudeau says

• Read also: Air Canada: Controversy rages around the world

• Read also: Air Canada: Over 200 complaints to the Office of the Official Languages ​​Commissioner

Monday, Montreal Magazine She reported that the Air Canada president was preparing to speak only English at the CCMM forum.

call him magazine, Then the office of the Minister of the French Language, Simon-Jolin-Barrett, indicated that “the speech should be given in French” and that Air Canada and its management should do better.

The next day, in Glasgow for COP26, François Legault described the letter as “unacceptable” to come from the leader.

Listen the interview With Simon Jolin Barrett, Minister of Justice and Minister Responsible for the French Language In the Benoit Dutrizac mic on QUB Radio:





Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office warned Air Canada’s management that it was “not a good idea” to go ahead with this letter in English.

But the carrier’s management clearly did not listen to the warnings.

The Commissioner for Official Languages, Raymond Tyberg, also contacted Air Canada to remind him of his commitments to the official languages.