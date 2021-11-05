He will represent Canada in Portugal

Champlain Saad Bahda has been selected to represent Canada in the Algarve Cup International Youth Football Tournament, which will be held in Portugal.

Abdeslam Bahda, Saad’s father, arrived in Quebec from Morocco in September 2007. A month later, Saad’s mother, who now works at Cargill in Chambly, gave birth to Saad, now 14, in hospital. A Jew from Montreal. In 2014, the Casablanca family took root in Chambly. At the age of eight, Saad began playing locally with Arsenal de Shambly. From 10 to 12 years old, go to the competitive level. Since he was 13, he has been wearing the Celtix du Haut-Richelieu costume. “I am proud of my choice to play for the team that is going to Portugal,” said Saad Bahda, who wants to play football.

Is the sports school in Montreal Canada (ESM Canada) that brings together the team that will participate in the tournament, which will be held under the auspices of FIFA, from 8 to 16 April. The event will bring together the world’s soccer elite in categories for ages 6 to 15. The school in question is a non-profit sports organization. It gives young footballers the opportunity to participate in high-level international tournaments. Training is offered with a European working methodology and development programs that help young people develop their technical skills. Jose Luis explains: “My goal was not only to provide a place for young people to play football, but also the training and European working methodology that allows the development of high-level athletes who can measure themselves against the greatest global elite players.” Timoteo, President of ESM Canada.

It also aims to enable players to achieve personal fulfillment through improved self-esteem, self-confidence, and social inclusion. The team that will represent Canada, which includes Saad Bahda, is currently training at Laval with the goal of welding chemistry ahead of the event. His father described midfielder Saad as having “good defensive qualities”.

This trip costs $3000. At the moment, the Bahda family is looking for partners who can contribute financially to the adventure.

Go through ESM Canada

Many successful players in the football world have gone through ESM Canada. Bleu Jean-Yves is an iconic drum. He joined the Montreal Impact team in 2015. In 2016, he signed a two-year professional contract. At the age of just 17, Ballou became an Impact Ally in the North American Football League (MLS). He is the youngest player in the club’s history to join the squad. In 2018, he left the Montreal Impact to join FC Barcelona in Europe.

The importance given to international events

ESM Canada pays special attention to participation in international competitions. In fact, it provides the opportunity for players to be able to live an incredible experience in foreign countries where the passion and importance of the ball is greater than that of Canada. The importance of traveling and competing against foreign clubs gives players a great opportunity to watch them and learn from great football. Since 2010, the year of its inception, ESM has sent teams to Portugal, Sweden and Spain.