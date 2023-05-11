Free and Fun Things to Do in Calgary at Night 2023

Calgary, a cosmopolitan Alberta city with numerous skyscrapers, is famed for its high quality of life, vibrant culture, and natural beauty. While the city is best known for its daytime attractions, Calgary also offers a plethora of exciting, fun, and most importantly, free activities to engage in once the sun goes down. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, let’s discover the charm of Calgary at night, without spending a dime.

Free and Fun Things to Do in Calgary at Night

Stargazing at Nose Hill Park

Nose Hill Park, one of the largest urban parks in North America, offers an unobstructed view of the stars above Calgary’s cityscape. Bring a blanket, lie back, and gaze at the mesmerizing celestial bodies adorning the night sky. If you’re lucky, you might even catch sight of the Northern Lights. It’s a perfect location for amateur astronomers, romantic souls, or anyone looking to experience tranquility amidst the city’s hustle and bustle.

Explore the Peace Bridge

The Peace Bridge, a pedestrian bridge spanning the Bow River, is an architectural marvel that becomes even more enchanting after sundown. Illuminated by LED lights, the helical steel structure creates a fantastic spectacle. Take an evening stroll on the bridge, click some Instagram-worthy pictures, or just enjoy the serene view of the river under the night sky.

Experience the Magic of the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

While shows at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium usually require tickets, there are free public performances held periodically. Known for its superior acoustics, this venue hosts a variety of performances, including concerts, plays, and dance performances. Check their schedule ahead of time for any free events.

Discover the Nightlife of 17th Avenue

Experience the electric atmosphere of Calgary’s 17th Avenue after dark. Though the clubs and bars might charge for entry, window shopping, people-watching, or simply soaking in the energy of this bustling street is absolutely free. You will find the area brimming with energy, vibrancy, and a unique character that’s quintessentially Calgary.

Unwind at Prince’s Island Park

Considered one of Calgary’s crown jewels, Prince’s Island Park, located in the heart of downtown Calgary, is a haven for night-time wanderers. Whether it’s strolling along the Bow River, picnicking under the stars, or catching a free outdoor movie or concert during the summer, this park offers many delightful experiences at no cost.

Enjoy Public Art

Calgary is home to numerous public art installations that come to life in the night. The Wonderland Sculpture, a two-story wireframe head of a girl, is a must-visit. At night, the illumination gives the sculpture an ethereal glow, making it a striking sight. The Bow, a 60-foot statue of a man’s head, is another public art piece that’s visually stunning at night.

Visit the Olympic Plaza

The Olympic Plaza, created for the 1988 Winter Olympics, is a great spot to visit at night. In the summer, the plaza hosts numerous free concerts and festivals. During winter, it transforms into a public skating rink. Remember to bring your own skates, and enjoy gliding under the starry sky.

Stroll Down Stephen Avenue

Stephen Avenue, a major pedestrian mall in downtown Calgary, is a historic street teeming with life at night. Its beautifully preserved sandstone buildings, filled with shops, restaurants, and pubs, look enchanting under the streetlights. While dining and shopping might not be free, the experience of walking this vibrant street definitely is.

Admire the Devonian Gardens

Although technically an indoor location, the Devonian Gardens are a lush, tropical oasis worth visiting after dark. Located on the fourth floor of the Core Shopping Centre, this indoor botanical garden is open until late in the evening. Featuring over 500 trees, a living wall, koi ponds, and play areas, the Devonian Gardens provide a tranquil escape from the urban rush.

Visit East Village Junction

East Village Junction, Calgary’s pop-up retail park, often hosts free events, particularly during the summer months. After sunset, the junction turns into a lively hub of night markets, food truck festivals, live music, and art installations. It’s a great place to engage with the community, savor the local culture, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Explore the Riverwalk

The Riverwalk, a beautiful pathway stretching along the Bow River, is particularly lovely at night. It’s well-lit and safe, offering a peaceful atmosphere for a late-night stroll or bike ride. You can enjoy the tranquil sound of the river, the sight of the cityscape reflecting off the water, and the beautifully lit bridges along the route.

Free Festivals

Calgary hosts numerous free festivals throughout the year, many of which extend into the night. The Calgary Folk Music Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, and the Glow Downtown Winter Light Festival are just a few examples. These festivals offer free concerts, movie screenings, light installations, and more, creating a lively and fun atmosphere in the city.

Art Galleries and Museums

Certain museums and art galleries in Calgary, like the Glenbow Museum, offer free admission on specific days and times. These extended hours often go into the night, providing an excellent opportunity for art and history enthusiasts to explore the city’s rich heritage and creative scene without spending a dime.

Outdoor Concerts and Performances

During the summer months, Calgary is alive with the sound of music. The city hosts a variety of free outdoor concerts and performances in various parks and public spaces. From folk music to jazz to performances by local bands, there’s something for every music lover. Check the city’s event calendar for up-to-date information.

In conclusion, Calgary offers an array of nighttime activities that are not only fun but also free. From art and music to nature and architecture, there’s something for everyone. So, whether you’re a local or a visitor, step out after sunset and explore Calgary’s vibrant nightlife without breaking the bank.