Free Games October 2021

Sony has unveiled its free PS Plus game bundle for October 2021. It’s up to you to choose what to play from the list for the next month!

As usual, the Japanese company announces surprises at the beginning of the month. The rumors of the past few weeks have proven true: The list includes three video games, including two for PS4 and one for PS5. In the program, we have: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. In fact, they will be refundable From Tuesday 5 October, when the PlayStation Store is up to date.

Hell Let Loose: The First and Only Free PS5 Game For October 2021

Hell Let Loose is a third-person shooter game developed by Black Matter Pty Ltd. it’s the The only address PS5 from the list Free PS games from October 2021. The latter offers an online multiplayer mode that can be played in a game of 100 participants divided into two teams of 50. The two teams will have to compete for one of them to win the victory. Several roles are available according to taste.

Mortal Kombat X: For PS4 Fighting Fans

PlayStation 4 owners are entitled to Mortal Kombat X. It is a fighting game that can be played. In single player and multiplayer modeEither online or locally. Although fans have more attraction to MK 11, this detour gives those who haven’t tried it before a chance. Since it is part of the free PS games for October 2021, this will be an opportunity to compare the two versions without risk.

PGA Tour 2K21: Free PS4 Sports Game Only Coming October 2021

This golf game is Sony’s last surprise PS game coming in October 2021. The successor to the golf club, the PGA Tour 2K21 is about a year old. We can’t say it’s a great original, but it can always be claimed to be The latest in the PGA Tour 2K series. This is what makes it such an interesting sports game.