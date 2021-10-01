Coach Didier Six calls up 25 players – © Guinéenews

French national team Celle coach, Didier Six, has announced an expanded list of 25 players set to play the next three matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying stages. Some players sign their comeback in the image of Simone Vallet, Jose Martinez. Kante.

According to the decision of the FIFA and CAF bodies, which moved the first group meetings (Guinea, Sudan, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau) to Morocco. Accordingly, Al-Silli will play against Sudan on Wednesday, October 6 at 5 pm Moroccan time, that is, 4 pm in Conakry at the expense of the third day, at the Marrakesh Stadium instead of Khartoum (Sudan). The return round between Guinea and Sudan will be held on October 9 at 1:00 pm GMT, at the Agadir Stadium, with the counting of the fourth day.

It will also play a double confrontation with the Atlas Lions in Morocco. The first leg, postponed on 6 September in Conakry following the coup of 5 September, will finally take place on Tuesday 12 October 2021 at 7 pm GMT at the ‘Prince Moulay Abdallah’ sports complex in Rabat.

Below is a list of the 30 players who have been called up

Guardians:

Ali Keita (Ostersunds / Sweden), Moussa Kamara (Horoya FC / Guinea), Mohamed Kamara (ASK / Guinea)

Defenders:

Abdoulaye Cisse (Kogalispor/Turkey), Ibrahima Suri Conte (Nyor/France), Pa Konate (Bateev Plovdiv/Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse/France), Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys/Switzerland), Seydou Soo (ASSE/ France)), Mohamed Khalil Traore (Hapoel Tel Aviv / Israel), Simone Vallet (Hatayispor / Turkey), Florentine Pogba (Sochaux / France)

environments:

Kanti Osman (Paris/France), Naby Keita (Liverpool/England), Amadou Diawara (Rome/Italy), Madi Camara (Olympiacos/Greece), Morlay Sylla (Horoya/Guinea), Ajibo Kamara (Olympiacos/Greece) Ibrahima Suri Conte (Sakhnin / Israel), Mamadou Kanye (Nutshi Baku / Azerbaijan)

Attackers:

Ahmed Mendes Moreira (Excelsior/Netherlands), François Kamano (Lokomotiv Moscow/Russia), Momo Yansani (Sherif Tiraspo/Moldova), Jose Martinez Cante (Cairat Almaty/Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont/France).