Free PlayStation Plus games announced April 2021

PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive three games in April: Days have passedAnd strange world: A spiritual storm, And Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The free PS Plus trio will be available for download from April 6 to May 3.

Days have passed This is, of course, an open world adventure game from Sony Bend Studio for PlayStation 4 about bikers living in a zombie world. PS Plus subscribers will get a double dose of zombies in April thanks Zombie Army 4: Dead War, PS4 shooter from the creators Sniper 4 Offers a different flavor of zombie apocalypse.

PlayStation 5 owners can download Oddworld: Soul Storm, A recent reimagining of 1998 Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus (This followed until 2014 Oddworld: Fresh and delicious!). Oddworld: Soul Storm It will be released on PS5 on April 6.

Free PlayStation Plus games for MarchAnd Final Fantasy 7 remakeAnd FormAnd The rest: ashes, And FarpointAvailable for download until April 5. Destroy all starsPS Plus, which debuted in February, is also available for download until April 5.

PlayStation fans currently have free access to nine other games as part of Sony Play at Home initiative: AbzoAnd Enter GungeonAnd Rez No final SupnauticaAnd And witness For PlayStation 4; And Astronomical robot rescue missionMoss BanbanAnd And Paper monster For PlayStation VR. These nine games will be available until 8 PM PDT on April 22 and do not require a PlayStation Plus membership.