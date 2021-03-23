French Imperative: The Citron Award for Prince Al Attar and MDC Canada

University of Ottawa professor Amir Attar and immigration consultancy MDC Canada were awarded Citron by the French organization Imperative on Tuesday.

The French Language Promotion and Defense Organization believes that Prince Attran demonstrated “francophobia” and “quebecophobia” by specifically affirming that Quebec was “northern Alabama,” led by a “white supremacist government.”

He sees the word “hello” as a manifestation of racism among French-speaking people. This, Mr. Attaran, is a systematic racism that consists in seeing others see what is in you! The French order was confirmed in a press release.

For its part, MDC Canada has the distinction of unfortunately posting on its website that among the disadvantages of living in Canada, there is the fact that many people speak French.

Listen to the interview of the head of French determinism, Jean-Paul Birol, with Benoit Dutrizac on QUB Radio:

“Simply disgusting! This eloquently expresses, despite the unacceptable apologies of its CEO, Mr. David Alton, about the Canadian vision that this company has for Canadian Francophonie and Quebec, ”said Impératif français. The organization also denounced that the website of this company is in English only despite its message. International.