I amIt is really possible that the sizing is not the same for all shoes. “Since shoes are made a lot in Asian countries, the sizes are not universal from country to country. This means that a size 8 in one brand can be equivalent to 9 in another brand and can also explain the change in size over time,” notes a specialist. Foot Emmanuelle Lamontagne, from Santé Podiatres, Quebec. But this is not the only possible explanation.

Contrary to the popular belief that the foot grows throughout life, it stops growing along with the rest of the bones – about 22 years or younger. And like the rest of the skeleton, it does not “grow” again afterward. But this does not mean that they will not change again.

We all have a fairly pronounced “arch” underneath our feet, through which stretchy fabrics that act like a spring pass. When you put your foot on the ground while walking or running, the arch “opens” slightly, straining the ligaments. This has the effect of distributing the load over the entire foot, absorbing shock and storing energy for reuse to continue moving forward, when the foot is lifted. Ultimately, this little game makes our travels more efficient, and more economical from an energy point of view, we read on A “classic” article on this topic Published in 1987 in the scientific journal Temperate nature.

But here you go, Dr.Return Lamontani, “Over time, the soft tissues of the foot can change and cause the arch of the foot to sag, which may lead to lengthening and widening of the foot. The bones do not lengthen, but the sagging of the arch indirectly leads to the lengthening of the foot.” In other words: if the arch “opens”, the foot will necessarily become longer.

Additionally, weight gain (which sometimes comes with aging) can accelerate this phenomenon. This “puts extra pressure on the plantar fascia, the ligament that holds the arch of the foot, and can help accelerate plantar arch sagging,” explains Dr.Return Lamontane.

As is always the case with individual cases such as that of M. Hurtubise, it is impossible to pronounce with certainty since D.Return Lamontani did not examine it, but one can imagine that his “lengthening” of his feet was simply the result of an arc that ended up sagging, for one reason or another.

Interestingly, a podiatrist adds, having a “flat foot” (due to a sagging arch or naturally very superficial) isn’t as bad as you might think. “Flat feet have always been seen as a problem,” she says. This, among other things, comes from 20th century military doctors who noticed that the majority of soldiers with pain in their feet had flat feet as well. So they assumed that flat feet were involved and explained these pains. Subsequently, several soldiers were refused a place in the army because of this. […] In fact, foot type is in no way a limiting factor for physical activities, whether flat or hollow. The foot adapts well to the chosen sport as long as the training is done gradually. Increasing the volume and intensity of training very quickly is one of the most important factors in controlling it in order to prevent the risk of injury. ”

Having a flat foot is not ideal either, bear in mind, as this means that the foot “spring” is not as effective as it should be. “Muscle fatigue can then be increased as a result of physical exertion to maintain the same sporting dynamics,” says Dr.Return the mountain. The body requires more energy than a flat foot for the same effort. A flaccid arch of the foot does not cause injury in and of itself, but it can be a qualifying factor.

And she added that this won’t necessarily happen to everyone with flat feet, because many people with loose arches will never feel uncomfortable. But in the event of pain (which can occur in the foot, but also elsewhere in the legs), it is best to consult a podiatrist, she says.