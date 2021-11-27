The cliched idea is that hockey is a transforming sport and that the winning team is the least committed. In support of the evidence, Cypress vindicated that theory on Friday in Buffalo, with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Also after the turnarounds, the crowd-favorite team scored each of its first three goals.

After a continuous frontal failure, Jeff Skinner pushed Artturi Lehkonen into the error to grab the disc in the CH area. He then handed the disc to Victor Olofsson, who immediately passed it on to Tage Thompson, who began the hostilities, just over four minutes after the initial confrontation.

In the second period, Cody Aiken stole the disc from Jeff Petrie at the Cypresses and launched a three-on-two attack. Eakin paired his efforts with those of Vinnie Hinostroza and was ultimately the first to complete the streak.

Then, just under six minutes later, Eakin was back on the attack with a puck in his own zone, after a poor throw from Jonathan Drouin to Nick Suzuki in a strong display for the visitors. This time, Eakin handed the black object to Kyle Okposo who needed a second attempt to beat goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault.

Thompson scored the second goal, his second in the match against the Canadian goalkeeper, who saved 35 out of 39 shots directed at him.

Dominique Ducharme’s men had a golden opportunity to get out of the hole they had sunk into against a struggling opponent. In fact, the saber had lost their previous four duels.

However, the opposite scenario occurred. The Canadian Sabers took advantage of their gray skies. The host team also dominated 39-26 on shots.

Josh Anderson was the only one to defeat Dustin Tokarsky, a 25-time saver, in the first inning.

The Canadian will quickly forget this poor performance, as he will be in Pittsburgh, to face the Penguins there on Saturday.