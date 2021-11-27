The sun is setting a solar storm that could affect the power grid and satellites

Small geomagnetic storms can hit Earth after the sun emits plasma, experts said.

Experts say small storms can affect some equipment on Earth and make the aurora borealis visible in some places in the north.

Experts have warned that the coronal mass ejection from the sun should erase the Earth’s magnetic field.

But don’t worry, though, with some reports that there is cause for concern and the effects are likely to be very limited.

The Met Office said CME will likely arrive late Saturday or early Sunday.

He said he believes there is a 30% chance it will lead to a minor storm or Category One storm, which will likely peak on Sunday.

Geomagnetic thunderstorms are rated on a scale starting with G1 and going up from there, with G2 being twice as powerful as G1, and so on.

A Category G1 storm can cause small fluctuations in the power grid, certain impacts on satellites as well as the potential for aurora borealis.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that there could be more geomagnetic activity than expected if a second “crown hole” were to run at the same time. It was not clear how far this would happen and when it might happen, she added, but it was clear that the effects would only be limited.