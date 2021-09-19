Friends of Science and Climate, an ambitious new association

The new Society of Friends of the Earth and Climate Sciences in Pic-Saint-Loup (ASTEC-PSL), of which Jean-Louis Velos was the founding president, had its stand last Saturday on the traditional day of the societies.

Leaflets and pamphlets were distributed to inform the public about the events and activities not only for fun but also educational intended to be organized: conferences on topics of regional interest related to climate and earth sciences (Mediterranean seminars, impact of climate change on agriculture, wind energy, etc. ), artistic performances that raise problems related to the environment, exhibitions accessible to as many people as possible, school activities, film screenings, workshops and practical work (experiments, launching balloons and rockets…).

The idea is to present an annual “Air, Land, Sea” festival where as many events as possible will be focused, for example, a theater show, attendance over a week of “Spatiobus” borrowed from CNES, traveling exhibitions in schools, not to mention street entertainment .

A scientific curriculum with an educational purpose

This will all be preceded by a cycle of conferences spaced a month or two apart to build loyalty, raise awareness and prepare the audience for the festival event.

On the agenda side, conferences could begin in October or November 2021 ahead of potential festival programming in Spring or Fall 2022.

first event, Jean-Louis Floss explains, It will be a smaller version of what we expect. I would like our festival to become a corporate event and attract a large audience, like the Florence Astronomy Festival in Jersey.”

Association logo “Understand for work”. She hopes to gradually shine on the grounds of the Grand Pic Saint-Loup by promoting scientific knowledge of the land for educational purposes. While all alerts about global warming remain final, the festival will be aimed at the general public. Thanks to a better understanding of the phenomena in question, everyone will be able to take the problem seriously and act wisely. The recent publication of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC), the fires in the Var, and the global temperature record reached in July gives ASTEC’s future actions a particular relief.

