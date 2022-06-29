From the movie Don’t Look for the Climate Crisis, Scientists’ Call to Action

from the movie do not search , where cosmic denial In French, for the climate crisis, what are the similarities with reality and what is the call for scientists to act? A roundtable on this topic will be held this evening at 7pm at the Cégep de Rimouski and will be shown live on the Rimouskoise Environment Week Facebook page.

do not search It tells the story of a student and her professor of astronomers (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover a comet that will destroy the Earth. They engage in a media tour to alert the entire planet… but no one cares.

Denial of science, disinformation campaigns, environmental concern, implosion, political power, criticism of the role of the media, and the questions this satirical film raises are numerous. “The question of individual effort versus the collective good is an outstanding philosophical question,” said the event’s instigator and co-host, Marie-Claude Chenier. These contradictions are well embodied in the persona of queer billionaire Peter Escherwell, according to a philosophy teacher at Cégep de Rimouski.

The anxiety that scientists feel in the film do not search It is also a topic touching on Dennis Gilbert, panel member and physical oceanographer at the Maurice La Montagne Institute, in Mont Joly, for Canadian Fisheries and Oceans. In the latter case, the environmental concern began in childhood, when the consequences of contamination of the insecticide Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) became known to the general public. That’s when we learned that DDT weakened the shells of birds’ eggs. A period named by biologist Rachel Carson in her book silent spring Environmental awakening,” explains Dennis Gilbert.

Today, the new retiree has found the answer in practice: buying an electric car, for example, was an important gesture for the researcher invited to the 51st meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Other participants in this roundtable are Caroline Laberge (film educator at Cégep de Rimouski), Dominique Berto (Professor of Ecology at UQAR) and David Pelletier (co-host and biology educator at Cégep de Rimouski).

This activity was organized by the Committee for Environmental Action and Consultation (CACE) of the Cégep de Rimouski.