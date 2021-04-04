Fruitful ideas from the horticultural world Marthe Laverdière

She grows the land, sows it, removes weeds during the day, and posts on YouTube video tips for making her vegetable garden fruitful. And at night, she writes novels. Colorful Marthe Laverdière doesn’t sleep too much: too much intensity to spare! It offers the cultural favorites that marked her life.
Which song represents you?
Flowering lifeSung by Edith Piaf
What is your state of mind?
I am flexible.
What is the word that describes you?
respect
What is your motto?
“Learn the value of time.”
What are you good at
Joy
What is your favorite word? Who would you like to block?
It’s beautiful, but …
What’s on your table?
A group of supplications
What is your first reading memory (the first book you remember reading)?
little Red Riding Hood
How do you read your emotional or romantic education?
love story, Deresh Segal
What reading made you change your mind, changed your view on a topic?
gospel
What compulsory reading was torture?
Sigmund Freud
Which book changed your life?
Happiness todayWritten by Françoise Judit Smit
Is reading comfortable?
gospel
Which book are you ashamed of not reading it?
The Deblois SistersBy Louise Tremblay December
What book, movie, play, or show made you laugh / cry the most?
Green lineFrank Darabont
What is an exaggerated masterpiece?
Romeo and Juliet
What is your latest artistic craze (book, movie, theater, album …)?
Old french songs
What is your favorite music album?
Jack Brill
What book do you give as a gift?
Mine, ha! Ha!
Do you remember an extraordinary show, an unforgettable performance?
Dalida sings I’m sick.
What is the expression that anger you?
“It’s better the same.”
What is your favorite streak?
“Everything is running.”
What’s the best or worst thing you’ve been told?
” Does not change. “
Who is your hero or hero in real life?
My beautiful daughter, Mary Christine
Who do you want to send a note of apology to?
For myself
What to do if you only have 24 hours left to live?
I sit outside and breathe.
The biggest lesson life taught you?
never give up.
In conclusion, a side we don’t know about you / a hidden talent?
I sing.