FuboTV acquires Canadian rights to the English Premier League

TORONTO – FuboTV, a streaming service that offers sports and entertainment, has acquired the Canadian rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting this summer.

The deal runs throughout the 2024-2025 season, covering 380 matches each season. The rights to EPL in Canada currently belong to DAZN Canada, another streaming service.

FuboTV already owns the Canadian rights to the Serie A and Coppa Italia, as well as home matches for Mexican club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas). It also offers sports and entertainment channels such as OneSoccer, beIN Sports, Benfica TV, MLB Network, Fight Network, Game + Canada, Law and Crime and Paramount Network.

“The Premier League is the best football league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, said in a statement. This agreement allows us to bring yet another groundbreaking property to FuboTV, distinguishing our content offering and giving Canadians another reason to put aside exciting and exclusive sports content. “

FuboTV, a NYSE-listed company, also operates in the United States, France, and Spain.

Its Canadian subsidiary began focusing on the sport last August with the acquisition of the rights to Italian football. I previously offered content partner programming.

FuboTV currently costs $14.99 per month, $29.99 per quarter, or $99.99 annually.

The company declined to specify the number of Canadian subscribers it has.

In the United States, the rights to EPL in English and Spanish belong to NBC. The network held those rights in November with a bid of more than $2.7 billion over six years, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

NBC’s previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1 billion.

This Canadian press release was first published on January 13, 2022

