Jane Fonda was honored for her lifetime achievement in the Golden Globes

This award is presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the event.

The 83-year-old Jane Fonda has stood out through her roles, especially in the movies Clute And the Return (Come home) Which each won an Oscar for Best Actress in the 1970s.

An actress, but also an activist

Jane Fonda is also known for her anti-Vietnam War advocacy, pro-female activism, teenage pregnancy prevention and fighting climate change. In the fall of 2019, she was arrested multiple times for demonstrating against climate inaction in Washington.

Ali Sar, head of the organization, said his undeniable talent had brought him to the highest level of recognition. Although his career took many turns, his commitment to making change remained unwavering.

Jane Fonda, who is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda and sister of Peter Fonda, funds several nonprofits, including the Jane Fonda Fund for Directors at IndieCollect. This fund aims to support the recovery of films directed by women from all over the world.

Currently, Jane Fonda is one of the series’ main titles Grace and Frankie, Streamed on Netflix.

In the past, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been awarded to Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Barbara Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Morgan Freeman.

Nominations for the Golden Globe will be announced on February 3.