ALWAYS AVAILABLE FOR YOU ON NETFLIX: Everything we know about Season 2 so far

Posted on December 14, 2021, 3:11 pm

Season two of Always There For You is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada, having been renewed at the end of May 2021. With the full second season confirmed and filming confirmed, we can get a good job done. An idea of ​​what we’re doing you can expect from Season 2 of Always There For You. That’s all we know so far.

Based on the famous novel by American writer Kristen Hannah, Always There For You tells the touching story of two close friends, the obstacles they encounter in their lives and their friendship.

The series aired on Wednesday, February 3, with mixed reviews. It seems to have been received with a lot of favor by the public, as it currently has a score of 7.5/10 as of July 1, 2021.

The series performed well in the Netflix Top 10 list. It stayed in the top ten in the US for 36 days and also did well in the UK and most European countries.

So, with all that said, here’s everything we know about the future of Always There For You on Netflix.

Is it always there for you renovated?

Netflix Official Renewal Status: Officially Revamped (Last Update: 05/27/2021)

It took a few months, but Netflix has officially announced the return of Always There for You for a second season.

The news was announced on their social media platforms and on YouTube, with actresses Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chuck answering fans’ questions and making the official announcement.

Season 1 doesn’t cover all of the novel’s content, so there’s still plenty of Tully and Kate’s story to tell. There is also a sequel to the novel, Fly Away, which extends the story even further.

Maggie Friedman has confirmed her return as a presenter for the second season. Michael Spiller (Modern Family, Scrubs) is getting close to season two.

What to expect from Season 2 of Always There For You

Spoilers ahead! If you haven't completed Season 1, no further reading!

At the end of Season 1, we are left with two very contrasting images of Tully and Kate’s relationship. After Tully quits her show, they gather around a roaring fire, as Tully promises Kate to help her find a job when she’s rehired. We then have a sneak peek into a future scene, where the pair have an emotional showdown at a funeral, where Kate has stated that she never wants to see Tully again.

There’s no doubt that Season 2 will explain what will happen to irreparably sever the relationship between Tully and Kate. However, since this is a series about friendship, we can’t believe these two won’t reconcile in the end.

Although the final confrontation takes place during a funeral, it is not clear who she is. When Tolly arrives to pay his respects, it is clear that it is about the funeral of someone close to Kate. We have two potential candidates: Johnny, Kate’s ex-husband who went to Iraq, or Kate’s elderly father. Either way, a potential second season will cover the impact this has on Kate, as well as her teenage daughter, Mara.

We think Season 2 will explore a sequel to Tully’s career as well, including whether she’ll offer Kate the job.

Of course, since Always There For You is based on a fairly popular novel, you won’t have to look far to find out what really happens to Tullie and Kate. But be careful, you may not like what you will see…

While this remains to be confirmed, the episode titles have been uploaded to IMDb. They are as follows:

The new cast of Season 2 of Always There for You

At the end of September 2021, Netflix announced four new additions to the cast via Deadline.

Ignacio Serricchio, the Argentine actor who will play Don West in Lost in Space in December 2021, has joined the cast of Always There For You and is expected to play Danny Diaz. Danny is described as an arrogant sports reporter turned reporter who develops chemistry with Tully.

Greg German, known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, will play Benedict Binswanger in Season 2, part of an influential logging family.

India de Beaufort, who has appeared on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and will also appear in Netflix’s Slumberland, will play Charlotte. The character is described as a quiet, ambitious journalist who admires Johnny Ryan.

Finally, Jolene Purdy will play Justine Jordan in Season 2. She is an optimistic artistic agent and has a knack for maintaining a positive demeanor. Purdy is best known for her recent roles in The White Lotus and WandaVision.

Where is the second season of Always There For You produced and when will it be shown on Netflix?

The second season will be filmed again in Vancouver, Canada, and began at the end of August 2021.

We first learned that filming for the second season was scheduled to begin earlier in the year, with initial filming dates between August 30 and production, more or less, until April 20, 2022.

Katherine Heigl tweeted on August 24 to confirm that she is back in Vancouver to film Season Two of Always There For You.

Thanks to numerous reels and Instagram posts, we can confirm that filming for season two is underway.

As for the release date of Season Two of Always There For You, our best guess, based on production schedules at the time of the last release, is mid to late 2022. That’s assuming production isn’t interrupted, of course.

