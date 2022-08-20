Gaming Laptop: 400 € Instant Sale on Lenovo Legion 5

Save money when buying your new gaming laptop by taking advantage of Cdiscount’s low prices. Throughout the year, the e-tailer offers discounts on several high-performance computer models, designed by the biggest brands. At the moment, you can buy Lenovo Legion 5, which is ideal for gaming use. Equipped with a wide 15.6 inch (39.6 cm) WQHD display, this powerful device incorporates several exclusive technologies. In particular, take advantage of the Legion AI Engine, which optimizes device performance depending on the type of game being launched. Appointment now At Cdiscount to offer you the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop at €899.99 instead of €1299.99. Your purchase will also give you free access to Norton 360 Deluxe for one year.

Play the most demanding games with the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop

Screen refresh rate Lenovo Legion 5 It reaches 120Hz, so you can enjoy your games smoothly. In terms of graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 offers a perfect display. Guaranteed for two years, the Lenovo Legion 5 model on sale at Cdiscount includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Underneath its black chassis, this device houses an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. You can play for hours on end without fear of overheating thanks to the Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling system. You can also count on the Q Control 4.0, which will let you switch between performance and energy savings. Lenovo Legion 5 battery will give you up to 7 hours of battery life. Attention, this laptop is delivered without an operating system.

In addition, Cdiscount offers -20€ from 299€ to buy for everyone with the code 20EUROS and -30€ from 299€ for Cdiscount members at will with the code CDAV30EUROS.