Women’s hockey: Canada crush Denmark

The Canadian women’s hockey team was tough against Denmark and won 14-1 on Saturday in a pre-season match for the World Championships.

Marie Philip Pauline once again showed how talented she is by collecting four goals and an assist. However, it was Sarah Feller who collected the most points for a maple leaf. The 22-year-old Ontarian hit the target four times and provided two assists.

Sarah Potomac (twice), Sarah a nurse, Jesse Eldridge (twice), and Ella Shelton have recorded their other successes.

Another irrefutable evidence of Canadian dominance, the Danes fired only six shots at the opposite cage. Goalkeepers Emerence Machmeyer and Christine Campbell have saved once and four in a row. The latter surrendered with a shot from Josephine Asperop in the third period.

At the other end of the ice, Cassandra Rebstock Rom faced 54 shots.

Canada will play another pre-season game on Tuesday against the United States.

He will then start his career in the world championships to be held in Denmark next Thursday. For this occasion, representatives of the maple plant will encounter Finland.