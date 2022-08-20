sport

MLS: Djorji Mihajlovic will leave Montreal to play in the Netherlands

August 20, 2022
Rumors are growing about the departure of Djordji Mihajlovic with Montreal.

Sources have reportedly confirmed to journalist Jeremy Vilosa of FM 98.5 that Mihajlovic has been sold to Az Alkmaar in the Eredivisie region of the Netherlands.

Sydney Foo, RDS Podcast Contributor away from footballI mentioned Mihajlovic’s possible departure first, before Vilosa’s sources supported the news.

However, according to Vilosa’s sources, Mihajlovic will remain with CF Montreal until the end of this campaign.

Since arriving in Montreal in 2021, Mihajlovic has played 54 matches in blue, white and black uniforms. He scored 11 goals and added 20 assists.

