MLS: Djorji Mihajlovic will leave Montreal to play in the Netherlands

Saturday August 20 2022. 10:55 AM

Rumors are growing about the departure of Djordji Mihajlovic with Montreal.

Sources have reportedly confirmed to journalist Jeremy Vilosa of FM 98.5 that Mihajlovic has been sold to Az Alkmaar in the Eredivisie region of the Netherlands.

The following information is from Tweet embedI’ve made calls in Europe. The deal will already be done. Djurji had left. I just don’t know if he will stay on loan or not to finish the season. Follow…Tweet embed #CFMTL – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 20 2022

Sydney Foo, RDS Podcast Contributor away from footballI mentioned Mihajlovic’s possible departure first, before Vilosa’s sources supported the news.

🚨🚨 According to the news from Tweet embed Djorgi Mihajlovic is very close to Europe! Average $6 Million Target Targeted by AZ Alkmaar Subject to Medical Visit! The #CFMTL He wants to keep the player on loan until the end of the season. 💰🛫 # I want #mls pic.twitter.com/amiZ0y55Cf – Syd Fw (_sydfw) August 20 2022

However, according to Vilosa’s sources, Mihajlovic will remain with CF Montreal until the end of this campaign.

Well, now I’m sure Djurji won’t be leaving until January. So he will remain in Montreal to finish the season. Tweet embed #CFMTL – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 20 2022

Since arriving in Montreal in 2021, Mihajlovic has played 54 matches in blue, white and black uniforms. He scored 11 goals and added 20 assists.