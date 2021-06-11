Gaytan Hass leaves oils out, but leaves the door open

The decision was not difficult for Gaetan Haas to make. He received an offer for five seasons, along with two more years as a team member with HC Biel-Bienne, a team he has played with for six seasons already.

Thanks to an agreement between the Swiss National League and the National Hockey Federation, Haas can continue to negotiate with North American teams and decide to return to play in Canada or the United States, despite his contract in Europe. The best of both worlds for the 29-year-old striker.

I would say that playing in Switzerland is my first plan, especially in a team I want to play in, but if I receive a great offer with a role that suits me, I will probably consider trying again. , commented.

The Swiss striker gives an accurate assessment of his final season in the NHL. He’s proud of the work he’s done on downsampling, but a little frustrated with his use of five over five.

He says there were times in games when I felt neglected and hard to accept mentally. At the same time, I realize that my offensive performance wasn’t good enough to wish for more .

By signing for Edmonton, Gaëtan Haas knew he wouldn’t play in one of the first two streaks, but thought he would play a lot in the third streak.

He shared his comments and frustrations with general manager Ken Holland during his one-on-one meeting with him at the end of the season.

Maybe the Oilers could have offered me a new contract, but the role the team would play for me is not what I’m looking for. Quote from:Gaëtan Haas

star in switzerland

A star player in Europe, Haas had to get used to playing a supporting role with the Oilers.

It is true that I am a player who has scored a lot in Europe, but I play on a strength level and in this case we usually collect 50% of our points. , He said.

He adds that playing the power game allows you to hit the disc a lot, which increases players’ confidence and has a positive effect when playing evenly.

good qualifiers

Like his fellow Oilers, the Swiss can barely explain the team’s early elimination in four games against the Winnipeg Jets.

But the assessment of his personal match in the two matches he played, the last two for the team, was more positive: I felt really good, I brought things up, I had chances and my thirty was often in the attack zone.

Add: If I had to leave the NHL like this, with the last two games against Winnipeg, I’m proud of what I’ve done. I can leave with a positive point for me, even if we lose and it’s not in the plans.

In two seasons with the Oilers, Haas played 92 matches. He scored seven goals and added six assists and more to present a -7 rating. The team was white in three playoffs.