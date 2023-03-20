German President Pavel Eck Neftfa, details of the trip will be revealed on the Brvenka website

On Tuesday Paulus received us German Chancellor Olaf Schultz. Not only the security situation regarding the invasion of Ukraine, but international, European and bilateral issues will also be discussed. There will be no press conference after Pavel and Schultz Day. This is about a meeting between the president and the chancellor, said Stephen Hebbestreet, Schulzef’s spokesperson.

On Tuesday afternoon, Confederation President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will welcome Paul’s successor to his seat at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, where he will be given his military honour. Pavel also met with former President Joachim Gauck.

travelling abroad

Pavel Dvi stated that he wanted to visit all the neighboring countries in his first hundred days in office. A week ago, Pav was on a two-day visit to Slovakia, where he was received by Slovak President Zuzana Abutov. A few days later, he went to Poland, where he held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In April, Pavel made a full trip to the EU-NATO meeting in Brussels. In April, the President announced that he wanted to visit Ukraine, where he would go with President Abutova. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to visit the attacking country.

In May, Pavel will go to Germany again, when Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Sudir promised to hold a meeting in Selp during the Bavarian-Eschen celebrations. In the same month, Pavel was sent to Hungary and Austria. He received an invitation to travel to Vienna during a personal meeting with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen.