Get the best rates now, pay later with Klarna

Madrid, 25novembre2021 /PRNewswire/– Up to 45% off the best deals on technology products

Goboo, a popular European e-commerce platform for smartphones and the latest 3C technology, launched on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday for 10 days. From Friday 19 November to Sunday 28 November 2021, customers can enjoy a wide range of superPromotions du Black Friday, with up to 45% off some offers, such as the all-new POCOM4Pro5G, XiaomiPad5 and RedmiNote10Pro, with additional coupons and exclusive app discounts.

Free gifts and coupons with raffle

Goboo also offers Xiaomi Pad5, Redmi Note10Pro, RedmiBuds3Pro, and more for free! by playingGoboo lotteryEach customer can have up to 5 chances per day to win these important gifts. In addition, from November 25 to 28, the platform distributes the limit 40? abovePromotions page du Black Friday.

Buy now, pay later with Klarna

Goboo has also launched Klarna’s Pay Later feature to allow customers to shop with peace of mind. Goboo customers can now pay in 3-4 interest-free installments or within 14-30 days of delivery, giving them a smarter and more flexible shopping experience. Detailed services vary by country and will be available during the payment process.

Special discounts for app users

Goboo has just launched its own shopping app. To encourage customers to enjoy a smoother shopping experience on the app, Goboo provides a special discount code of 5? Which can be used in addition to cuts from the computer. Tlchargez l’application Goboo ici.

About Goboo

Founded in 2020, Goboo is dedicated to providing its customers with the latest trends in smart technology with quality products and services. Goboo offers next day delivery in Spain and 3-5 days delivery in most European countries. Goboo works with trusted partners and sells only carefully selected items. All products come with a 14-day unconditional return and official product warranty. With a comprehensive catalog of smartphones, watches, home appliances, kitchen utensils and more, Goboo is committed to improving the daily lives of our customers with high-quality products and world-class services.

For more information click on the link below:https://www.goboo.com/promotion/black-friday-sale-2021.

Photo –https://www.vaughantoday.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Get-the-best-rates-now-pay-later-with-Klarna.jpg

