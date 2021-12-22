15 Days of Free Games from the Epic Games Store: A Tactical Action Game in a Post-Human World is here for the seventh day!

Days go by and it seems the same nowEGSAnd we won’t complain about it. A new title is introduced as part of 15 days of free games from the Epic Games Store This Wednesday, it’s about Shifting Year Zero: The Road to Eden, a turn-based action game in a world where intelligent animals live more than humans, and they must live and collect Looting Using mutant skills.

You have until December 23 4:59 PM to add it to your game library: the download link and official summary are always available below.

Shifting Year Zero: The Road to Eden

Explore the post-human land

From a team of former HITMAN and PAYDAY creators, here’s Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, a tactical game that combines turn-based combat in XCOM with real-time stealth and exploration of a post-human world where nature…and mutants have reclaimed their rights. The world is over, of course.

Now it’s all over and calm is back. Nature has invaded devastated cities. The wind sweeps the deserted streets and turns them into cemeteries. Humans are gone, beings searching for the remnants of civilization are mutant, deformed human beings and animals desperately seeking redemption, or just something to eat. To survive, you and your companions will have to go out to explore the area. Unless all of this is just stupid stuff.

Tactical combat

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is for you if you are addicted to tactical combat. Discover all the intricacies of a rich turn-based combat system, inspired by the game system of the XCOM series.

Discover a post-apocalyptic world of abandoned cities, ruined roads and lush nature. Not to mention the Ark, a neon-lit oasis where you can replenish your supplies and get ready for your next adventure.

Take control of a group of mutants

A particularly aggressive duck, irritable pig… Expect to play the champs off the beaten path. Learn about Dux, Bormin, Selma, and many other characters who all have their own unique personalities, as well as a mostly confused view of the world and their personal circumstances.

major theft

Sneak into the shadows to avoid conflict or surprise your opponents. The game’s real-time stealth system gives you complete control over your movements, for example to storm the enemy camp, position your team in the best possible way and take advantage of the element of surprise.

Unlock new mutations

Unlock new mutants and new powers for your mutants, such as Selma’s Stone Skin, Bormin’s Charge, or even Dux’s incredible ability to infiltrate a camp full of enemies unnoticed, despite being a four-foot-tall duck with its tongue hanging out and going nowhere without its bow. .

dynamic environments

Use the environment to your advantage. Stay away from illuminated areas, avoid getting into the range of view of the guards, or destroy walls and buildings to wreak havoc.

Absolutely a lot all over the place

Equip your Transformers with makeshift slings, large-caliber rifles, top hats, or police jackets. Protect them from a hostile world by giving them items that are more likely than the next. When you see a mutated pig wearing thorny armor mistakenly charging you between its paws, you’ll know it really is the end of the world!