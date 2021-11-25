“It would be a complete rebuilding of Al-Kindi.”

Nothing holds true for the Canadians who suffered another slap on Wednesday night, this time from the capital, who beat Team Montreal 6-3.

Thus, the Habs missed the opportunity for a second straight victory for the first time this season. The club now has a record of five wins, 14 losses and two more losses in 2021-2022.

The more results of this type accumulate, the more it becomes clear that the organization is heading towards a sports wall.

“It will be a complete rebuilding of the Canadian,” Pierre-Alexandre Barenteau said, in the evening, in “Post-match”.

“After what we’ve seen tonight and in the past few weeks, we’ll try to get the best possible draft pick,” the former CH added.

“We laughed tonight, we can’t compete with the midfield teams either, so I think that’s what’s going to happen, a complete rebuild.”

Barento also thinks the club’s staff may interact soon.

“There will be something serious that will happen in the coming days,” he said.

Watch the full clip in the main video.