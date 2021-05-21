Get vaccinated for a better flirt? Dating apps taking the lead in the United States

Washington | In the world of online dating, everything can win you potential mates. And in the United States, the White House intends to make vaccination the final argument.

The US CEO announced Friday that Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, Bumble … all major dating apps will join in the effort, unlocking new features for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We finally found one thing that makes us all more attractive: vaccination,” joked at a press conference Andy Slavitt, the White House adviser on combating COVID-19. He said all of these apps bring together more than 50 million people in the United States.

In recent months, the phrase “fully pollinated” has already appeared in the profiles of many users, who chose to include this subtlety in their description.

The White House now wants to encourage the trend, hoping to boost the vaccination campaign, which has slowed sharply since April.

On Tinder, users will be able to attach the “I have been vaccinated” or the “Will be vaccinated soon” badge to their profile. They will also have access to “premium” features, such as the ability to send someone a “big like”, allowing them to indicate their strong interest.

The hinge on its part will give access to a free “rose” to show to those who caught your attention.

On OkCupid, vaccinated people will be able to “boost” their profile, and appear in priority on the potential “matches” screen. The match allows two people to initiate a virtual conversation when both indicate that they are interested in each other.

All users will also be able to apply a filter to search for a partner only among those who have been vaccinated.

The White House says: “According to an OkCupid study, people who plan or plan to get vaccinated get 14% more than people who don’t get vaccinated.”

Andy Slavitt said: “It’s very important that we get young people where they are.”

The apps, he said, will also help people locate vaccination sites.

More than 60% of adults (nearly 160 million people) have already received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines authorized in the United States. President Joe Biden has set a target of reaching 70% by July 4.