Ghost Recon Breakpoint: New content and surprises in 2021 | Xbox One

It was launched Ghost Recon: Stopping point It was not easy. After succumbing to player mockery over questionable options for its new business, Ubisoft listened to the community and substantially corrected the shooting in 2020. With the addition of allied AI in particular, an immersive mode in which the “RPG” side is pushed back, as well as various spin-offs. The game got off to a good start.

New content and surprises in 2021

After arrival in January 3.10 update Which allows you to take advantage of new cosmetic items and add 9 new tasks, the studio has spread a message to its community. Above all, we aim to thank the fans’ support, and we also learn that the title will continue in 2021.

Few details are being provided, surprises and new content are to be expected throughout this year. We won’t have to wait long to find out about the studio’s plans because the roadmap will be available in the coming weeks. If you haven’t played Ghost Recon Breakpoint yet, this is the best time to enjoy it since the title received an update to support Xbox Series X | S including the ability to play at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X. We can just advise you to take a look.