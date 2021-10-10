Giant fish stuck in Léchiagat: science has spoken – Pont-l’Abé







A torrent of reactions and comments (of all kinds) after the publication of our article on the stranding of an impressive fish carcass in the port of Léchiagat. We interviewed many players in the local marine world, fishermen as well as auctioneers. Many, warning about such an unusual sample, preferred not to make dangerous hypotheses. On social networks and our website, Internet users were less anxious. They tried to evade the puzzle. For Nicholas, there is no doubt that he is a “big grouper”. Others see “sunfish” or even “bream”. We must also reckon with the skeptics. For Jay, “It smells like April 1st. If it’s fake, it’s a good copycat.” Some are building completely crazy theories. “It looks like a thongler, an unlikely hybrid between a tuna and a wild boar,” says Jean-Pierre. For Valerie, she assumes that we are in front of a “baobab fish”.

A mysterious head was found Friday on Léchiagat Beach at the end of the bridge.

It’s a bluefin tuna.

Let’s ask a specialist. “This is clearly not a common species on our coasts,” explains Dominique Barthelemy, coordinator in charge of living environment at Océanopolis. “The shape reminds me of a fish of the lutjanidae family, which is poorly represented on our coasts. The most striking similarity, at this point to me, is with Lutjanus campechanus, a northern red snapper, but found on the other side of the Atlantic (from the Caribbean to Quebec). Without any certainty… Lutianus Agnes, of the same family, may be another leader,” he noted during the first exchange.

But when sending a second photo, from another angle, Dominique Barthelemy interrupts: “This is a bluefin tuna.” The information was also confirmed by Samuel Iglesias, a research professor at the Concarneau Naval Station (MNHN). In recent months, fishermen in Breton have reported a staggering catch of around 200kg. Some samples can exceed 800 kg according to Tristan Royer, a researcher at Ifremer.