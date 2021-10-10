Stadium director Mustafa Çakir was sacked

Twenty-four hours after the green captain came out of the grass during the victory over Niger, Kamal Nasri, director of Mustafa Chaker Stadium, was officially dismissed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the information that reached us, the Ministry of Justice decided to take the decision to dismiss the director of the sports enclosure for the Greens, after statements and posts on social media sites for a number of workforce players, Jamal Belmadi, denouncing the deterioration of the state. From the grass facing Niger.

Thus, the reasons for this dismissal are mainly related to the mismanagement of the maintenance of the turf scheme of Mustafa Tchaker Stadium since the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Transfer of lines after the first media was smashed by the coach during the press conference organized during the pre-match match against Djibouti.

The resumption of control of the MJS on the issue of the condition of the turf will be accompanied according to the same sources by the transfer of the management of the turf, as well as its maintenance, to the FAF which ensured this same work before last summer. A decision that could urgently end this unfortunate cycle of finding in the next few deadlines a park in a state similar to that observed during the month of June.

DZfoot