Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, their family life is ‘not a fairy tale’

In an interview with British edition of “Vogue” And Model Gisele Bundchen She looked at her family life with the father of her children – Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9) – Tom Brady . And if some people think that everything in their relationship is rosy, then the 41-year-old mom wants to clear things up. “It’s not the fairy tale that people want to believe. It takes a lot of effort to connect with someone, especially after having children,” she said.

The Brazilian supermodel also revealed that the couple had a very clear vision. Seven-time Super Bowl champion He is “focusing on her career” and she is on their children. “I am so grateful that he has allowed me to take charge when it comes to our family. He trusts me and my decisions.

During this interview, the model took the opportunity to talk about those times when she and the 44-year-old NFL player didn’t always get along, like when she wanted to give birth at home. “He said ‘You won’t do this because you are going to die,'” she said, noting that she had convinced him to research the topic. My body and that I would decide where and how I would give birth.”

Tom Brady married Gisele Bundchen in February 2009 Less than two years after welcoming John “Jack”, now 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.