Global event on May 12th about the center of the Milky Way!

In April 2019, it was expected that members of the cooperation event horizon telescope (EHT) reveals the first images of the appearance of a Black holein this case, those in the heart Milky Waybow A*, one in the heart galaxy Messier 87. The image of the M87 black hole was finally submitted * only because of an image giant black hole From our galaxy it was more difficult to obtain. But, indeed, that of the M87 *surprisingly looked like that Jean-Pierre Luminet He was the first to use a real account the computer In the late 1970s, his colleague obtained a more accurate version about ten years later astrophysicist Jean-Alain Marc died, unfortunately, too early.

Stephen Hawking And John Wheeler Unfortunately he is no longer there to attend the event with us, but there were many other pioneers in physical Black holes are like the Nobel Prizes in Physics Cape Thorne And Roger Penrose.

Presentation of program successevent horizon telescope When the collaboration using it on April 10, 2019 revealed the first image of a black hole, that enormous image found in the heart of elliptical galaxy M87, about 53 million light-years away from the Milky Way. For a fairly accurate French translation, click the white rectangle at the bottom right. The English translation should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then click on “Subtitles” and finally on “Translate automatically”. Choose “French”. © Ocean Institute for Theoretical Physics

Jean-Pierre Lumenet explained in detail in French and English on Blog made available by Futura, the origin and characteristics of images of black holes surrounded by Accumulation disk With the hot plasma one would expect to see. Also trace the dateAstrophysics Relativity about it.

But here is a file Joint press release from European Southern Observatory (ESO) and theevent horizon telescope The (EHT) has just announced that on May 12, 2022 there will be a webinar, at 3:00 PM to be exact, in France that will announce new results and specifically the Milky Way!

The event will be global.

The conference will be broadcast online on ESO . site and on Youtube channel ESO. Simultaneous press conferences will be held worldwide, including in Washington, D.C., Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Taipei.