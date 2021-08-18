Goalkeeper Clement Diop leaves Montreal

Montreal Football Club announced, on Tuesday, the departure of goalkeeper Clement Diop, whose contract was terminated at his request.

• Read also: FC Montreal/Cincinnati: Avoid a crazy match

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who was in his fourth season in Montreal, started last season.

Movement in Montreal as announced Tweet embed. From what I heard, Clément Diop is no longer a player in #CFMTL. It appears to be the termination of the contract. As a reminder, Diop’s contract expired at the end of the season. Tweet embed – Vincent Destuches (@100_Soccer) August 17, 2021

However, he injured his thigh in a game against Nashville on June 23 and it has been Kipker James Bantames who has taken charge ever since.

Diop was the reserve goalkeeper in the team’s last two matches, despite the absence of Bantemes.

In three and a half seasons with Montreal, Diop played 30 games with a total of 2,700 minutes.

End of the decade

With only six months left on his contract, the future wasn’t looking bright for him in Montreal as two young guards from the academy started to grow.

Besides Pantemis, 24, the club also relies heavily on Jonathan Sirois, 20, who flies over the Canadian Premier League (PLC) with Valor de Winnipeg, where he plays on loan from Montreal.

The club also announced, an hour later, that Sirois had been summoned to complete his trio of guards.

Sirois played 11 games with Winnipeg for a total of 990 minutes. The goalkeepers lead PLC with 46 saves and are second with six shots.

Network in Brisa

On Wednesday evening, Sebastian Briza, Sebastian Briza, will get the start because Pantemis remains in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

As was recalled late Tuesday afternoon, Jonathan Sirius likely won’t have time to join the squad for the meeting.

Briza, 23, has played the last two encounters in Montreal, and while there are still elements to his game to improve on, he hasn’t been bad.

His colleagues also make sure to give him every opportunity to be comfortable.

“We adapt to the qualities of the goalkeeper behind us,” said Rudi Camacho. He drives the defense well and sees the match going well.

We try to give him confidence. He didn’t have a lot of chances to play and he’s lucky to play now. “