Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Wes Anderson movie

The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, suggests that another actor who also starred in Wes Anderson’s latest film, Robert Friend, should be cast.

The film also stars Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton, who are loyal to the American director, and filming is set to begin in Spain this week.

No information has been filtered about the film’s title or the role Scarlett Johansson will play. Details are confidential. The Hollywood Reporter Wes Anderson says he plans to finish filming by the end of September so he can focus on promotion French DispatchHis tenth feature film is scheduled to be released on October 22.

Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, and Wes Anderson at the Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021, while presenting “The French Dispatch” Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

The film premiered last July in Cannes, where it was in competition for the Palme d’Or, but was left without any awards. In the feature film, Journalists from an American magazine, French Dispatch, which has been moved to the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, tells a series of stories from this municipality in the 20th century.

The cast was also impressive and varied, with Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Adrien Brody, Matthew Amalric, Saoirse Ronan, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Christoph Waltz, Guillaume Gallian and Cecile de France Elizabeth Moss.

Another experience for Johansson

this movie Secret , about which only the actors are known, is the second filmed by Scarlett Johansson under the direction of Wes Anderson. She lent her voice to Nutmeg, the show dog in the animated film Dog Island (Dog Island).

Scarlett Johansson It recently announced that it will sue Disney for his decision to release the film Black Widow (Black Widow) on his streaming platform at the same time as in theaters. According to the actress, this constitutes a breach of contract that cost her millions of dollars, for which she must receive a percentage of the film’s proceeds.

very expected, Black Widow It was only released in July 2021 after being brought back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been shown in theaters, but also on the Disney+ platform.