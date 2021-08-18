Opposition to compulsory mask-wearing | Texas governor tested positive for COVID-19

(Washington) The services of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, an outspoken opponent of mandatory mask wearing, announced the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after he participated in an indoor public event.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, “is being tested daily and today received his first positive result,” Mark Miner, its director of communications, said in a statement.

He added that he would “isolate himself at the governor’s house and continue to be tested every day,” adding that Mr Abbott was being treated with Regeneron, a combination of antibodies.

The governor is “in good health and has no symptoms at the moment. Anyone who was in close contact with the governor has been informed. “The announcement by First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott is negative,” the statement read.

Greg Abbott is one conservative who has opposed mandatory mask-wearing. He also issued a decree prohibiting any government agency or receiving public funds from imposing vaccination against Covid-19 disease.

Governor Abbott has put the political calculus of the Republican primary before public health from the start. Hope he recovers soon. I also hope he acts in a more responsible manner toward families and children in Texas,” former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, tweeted.

This virus is spreading like wildfire in Texas, including among children. I hope the governor will rescind his ban on ordering masks in schools.”

Castro retweeted a short video showing Mr Abbott the day before at an indoor event, surrounded by dozens of people without masks.

The governor himself had tweeted photos of this meeting on Monday evening on his personal account.