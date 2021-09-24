Google Chrome OS: What is it?





Google Chrome OS is a lightweight and open source operating system (OS). It uses sixty times less hard drive space than Windows 7. It is also intended for laptops or tablets that access web applications and data stored on remote servers.

Chrome OS is so light that the boot time is around seven seconds. Google released its own source code in July 2009 under a BSD license as part of a larger project called Chromium. The operating system is based on the Linux kernel and runs on chips Intel x86 et ARM processor.

The only software application in which this system works locally is a browser google browser, which is also called Chrome. Chrome OS and the browser share an auto-update feature that allows Google to send updates using Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). The end user cannot refuse a security update or downgrade.

It is not available for download. Instead, Google partners with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including SamsungAnd Hewlett-PackardAnd Lenovo And Intel Corporation, to manufacture devices capable of using an operating system. Although Chrome OS is compatible with hard drives, Google encourages its partners to use hard drives that have no moving parts.

How does Chrome OS work?

Sign in with your Google account to use Chrome OS. This gives you access to all Google services, such as Gmail, Maps, Docs, and Drive. You also have the option to download thousands of apps from the Chrome Web Store. So you can use files Netflix And Youtube I play simple games. The operating system does not support programs that you can install on Windows or macOS, such as Photoshop. The web store offers various alternatives for this. It is possible to install word And excel, but to do that you need to buy Office 365.





Safe and easy system

Given that almost everything in Chrome OS is connected to the Internet, it is legitimate to question whether this OS is secure. The answer is yes. As you work on the Internet, viruses have little effect on the operating system itself. This does not mean that you are 100% protected against all online threats. However, Chrome OS is more secure than other operating systems and is protected by Google. Google performs Automatic updates On Chrome OS, which doesn’t take long.

Is Chrome OS Right For You?

It all depends on how you use your laptop. If you use your laptop to perform online tasks such as email and social media spotify And Netflix, Chrome OS works great. It is also easy to process words and create papers. The difference is that you store your documents online, rather than on a hard drive. It’s an easy choice if you play demanding games or work with graphics-heavy tasks.