Google Chrome tabs not maximized when dragging out window at full size

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It is available for desktop computers and mobile devices.

From time to time, Google Chrome receives new updates with new features, improvements, and fixes for issues from previous versions.

Recently, Google Chrome received its v100 stable update. However, it seems that the update also brought some issues that negatively affect the user experience.

According to several reports, the Google Chrome v100 update is causing an issue with tabs that don’t automatically maximize or snap to full size when dragged to create a new window (1And 2And 3).

Google Chrome tabs are not automatically maximized on swipe to turn them into windows

Normally, Google Chrome allows you to drag a tab to the center of the screen (or to a second screen) to turn it into a new window. In this case, the new window is automatically maximized.

However, this behavior appears to have changed after the latest v100 update. Now, Google Chrome tabs are not automatically maximized when you drag them to a new Chrome window.

Instead of being enlarged, the dragged tabs stay in the middle of the screen, and it will become a new maximized window only if you drag it directly to the top of the screen.

Sliding tab for observation When I dragged a chrome tab to another screen, I could drag it anywhere on the screen and it would fill the screen automatically. But now when I drag it it just stays where I drag it and then I have to drag it up the screen to make it bigger. How can I change it to automatically fill the screen? Thank you!

Dragging a tab to create a new window no longer automatically maximizes it If I had two tabs open, prior to Chrome 100, I could drag a tab to the center of the screen to create a new window that would automatically maximize itself. Now the tab freezes where I dropped it, in a smaller window. How can I change this back?

There is no official recognition yet

There is still no official acknowledgment of this from Google. Therefore, it is not known if the new behavior is the expected behavior after an update or if it is a problem.

There is also no workaround to help fix the issue on Google Chrome v100. For now, the only thing you can do is go back to the previous version of the browser.

First update (April 16)

4:20 pm (Indochina time): One of the affected users I suggested a chrome extension that solves this problem. So this can be a potential fix for users to try until the developers fix it.