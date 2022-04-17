Mantha and the Hats crush the dwelling clans

Anthony Mantha and Washington Capitals took full advantage of the generosity of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Peel Center. Alexander Ovechkin’s squad inflicted a fifth straight defeat on CH with a 8-4 win.

• Read also: Lions finish their inaugural season in style

• Read also: Alexis Lafrenière showed all his talent

• Read also: Planes shoot in the foot

Mantha scored his eighth and ninth goals this season in just 34 seconds in the second half. “Ovi” also contributed to this goal by scoring 777 his career goal, after receiving a skillful pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the middle of the first half.

Samuel Montembault left himself in front of the Montreal cage. The Quebec goalkeeper was targeted 41 times by the “hats”, preventing them from reaching the nets just 33 times.

Quarrels multiplied during the meeting. Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson looked like they were about to drop the gloves throughout the match, but they put it off until next time. Michael Pezzetta could also receive a call from the NHL’s chief discipline officer for a head kick to TJ Oshie at the end of the game.

Ryan Poehling lost one of his best matches of the season. The American hub flashed the red light behind the Vitek Vanecek twice.

The Czech goalkeeper carried out his mandate to stop 28 shots, but the attacking prowess of his team allowed him to concede more goals than he would have liked.

At the start of the midterm, Jake Evans was the first to cheat his vigil with a slam into the top of the net. Christian Dvorak gave him all the space he needed to maneuver thanks to a deft pass entering the area.

In a lost cause, Nick Suzuki scored 20 goals for the first time in his youthful career with a sharp volley in the wrist.

Nick Dodd, Garnet Hathaway, Dimitri Orloff, Justin Schultz and O’Shea scored goals for the team in the US capital. Peter Laviollette’s side managed to recover after a poor performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, when they lost 7-3.

The Canadian will have a chance to recover in front of his supporters on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild will visit the Bell Center.