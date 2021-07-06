Here are the PC requirements to play STALKER 2

STALKER 2, an immersive FPS experience that immerses you in post-apocalyptic Ukraine will be too greedy on PC.
It was shown in more detail during the Xbox conference from l’E3 2021And the stalker 2 will arrive one day Xbox Series And the Computer The April 28, 2022.
But to take advantage of the title on the Main Race for PC, it will still be necessary to have a fairly robust configuration. Here are the details sent by the publisher:
Minimum configuration
- OS: Windows 10
- Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K
- RAM: 8 GB of memory
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- disk space: 150 GB of available hard disk space
- Additional notes: SSD
Recommended configuration
- OS: Windows 10
- Healer: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K
- RAM: 16 GB of memory
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
- disk space: 150 GB of available hard disk space
- Additional notes: SSD
What do you think of these configurations? Will you play on Xbox or PC?
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”