Here are the PC requirements to play STALKER 2

STALKER 2, an immersive FPS experience that immerses you in post-apocalyptic Ukraine will be too greedy on PC.

It was shown in more detail during the Xbox conference from l’E3 2021And the stalker 2 will arrive one day Xbox Series And the Computer The April 28, 2022.

But to take advantage of the title on the Main Race for PC, it will still be necessary to have a fairly robust configuration. Here are the details sent by the publisher:

Minimum configuration

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K

8 GB of memory Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Recommended configuration

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Healer: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K

16 GB of memory Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

What do you think of these configurations? Will you play on Xbox or PC?