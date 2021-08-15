GP3R: This year’s smaller event

Sanitary hand-washing stations, one-way lanes, low-capacity platforms… It’s Trois-Rivieres Grand Prix in fourth wave mode.

There are 5,000 visitors to the site on Saturday, instead of the usual 30,000. In the face of the fragile health situation, the organization stopped selling tickets last Saturday. Procedures have also been tightened up front with the required mask-wearing at all times, even in the stands.

But we have to admit that the instructions did not reach the vast majority of visitors. The Grand Prix security teams had to step in to ask for cooperation.

We ask them, we can’t force it, it’s not coercive. The law does not force us to do this. “We are delighted to do so,” said Dominique Fougere, general manager of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

“The example I give is when you go to a restaurant, you eat together, people don’t have a mask. It’s normal to see people a bit mixed up,” explains Yves Levesque, former mayor of Trois-Rivieres.

The protocol is much tighter for people in the GP organization, drivers and even the media.

Of about 150 examinations in just two days, one person tested positive.

At the end of Saturday afternoon, the GP3R’s main series cars, NASCAR Pinty’s, made their way to the qualifying circuit, notably Alexandre Tagliani and Andrew Ranger.