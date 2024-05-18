This sci-fi film, anticipated for more than 40 years, has been trashed by critics since its premiere: ‘The whole thing is infinitely ugly’

Francis Ford Coppola spent 40 years developing this sci-fi film called Megalopolis, which he had to finance out of his own pocket. The long-range front part of the largest attendant of Année, the car and the large fait that the IDée trotte in the tête du réalisateur depuis quater decennies, il s’agit also de son’s premier film en tant réalisateur depuis Twixt, sorti. In 2012.

In this film, the new city of Rome must change completely after disaster strikes. This creates a conflict between Cesare Catiline (played by Adam Driver), an architect with the power to stop time, and Mayor Franklin Cicero. The former dream of a utopian future while the latter remain too wedded to a reactionary status quo that protects greed, privilege, and private militias. The daughter of the city mayor and pilot Giulia Cicero, who falls in love with Cesare Catilina, is torn between the two men.

“An emotional project, without passion, with a disturbing superficiality“

The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 17, 2024, and although it received a 7-minute standing ovation, it greatly disappointed critics.

