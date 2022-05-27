Tech

Great success of Gastronomy event 2.0

May 28, 2022
Jillian Castillo

It is with pride that Anna Laberge Foundation Announces the huge success of Desjardins’ To Go 2.0 gastronomy financing business, with a net profit of over $25,000. This new formula offering a 5-course meal box from different local restaurants was a success in every way, advertising a sale event that ran out 360 people in favor of the cause.

Permanent staff of the Anna-Laberge Foundation, volunteers and the Thibert Volunteer Squad.

This activity is made possible by the generosity of valuable partners such as: Desjardins, Thibert, Gravité, Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, MNA of La Prairie and MarieChantal Chassé, MNA of Châteauguay.

The Anna Laberge Foundation He was also able to draw on the expertise of many local restaurants and merchants who provided a unique taste experience. Bistro Chez Julien, Domaine de la Templerie, Culinary Cave Bear and Blue Ribbon decorated the participants’ plates. The Foundation also thanks its partners in goods and services, Cascades, Fichault Kia, Restaurant Grégoire & fils and R. Pinsonneault & fils.

