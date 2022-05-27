Great success of Gastronomy event 2.0

It is with pride that Anna Laberge Foundation Announces the huge success of Desjardins’ To Go 2.0 gastronomy financing business, with a net profit of over $25,000. This new formula offering a 5-course meal box from different local restaurants was a success in every way, advertising a sale event that ran out 360 people in favor of the cause.

This activity is made possible by the generosity of valuable partners such as: Desjardins, Thibert, Gravité, Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, MNA of La Prairie and MarieChantal Chassé, MNA of Châteauguay.

The Anna Laberge Foundation He was also able to draw on the expertise of many local restaurants and merchants who provided a unique taste experience. Bistro Chez Julien, Domaine de la Templerie, Culinary Cave Bear and Blue Ribbon decorated the participants’ plates. The Foundation also thanks its partners in goods and services, Cascades, Fichault Kia, Restaurant Grégoire & fils and R. Pinsonneault & fils.